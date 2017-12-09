Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook)

It's the most wonderful time of year and the season just wouldn't be complete without Quirk's favorite holiday event, Mimosas with Joseph & JS---plus this year's special guest and new addition, Robby Mook!

Join us for this annual affair and celebrate the season with mimosas, shopping, and holiday cheer. This year's event includes a trunk show with four of Joseph and JS's favorite local makers and artists: Bethany Frazier (Maven Made), Nastassja Swift (D for Dolls), Scott Csoke, and Georgia Rogers Farmer (HalfWhistle Custom Bow Ties & More).

Maven Made products are mindfully crafted by creator, Bethany Frazier in her home studio with ethically-sourced, kosher, vegan + all-natural products. From the Lymphatic Body Elixir to the Full Moon + quartz-charged Room + Linen spray or Sleep Serum roll-on, each offering is concocted with the simple intention to promote natural wellness, sourced by the earth, without chemicals.

Nastassja Swift is the owner and artist behind D for Dolls, a collection of felted figures that display soft-sculpture visuals of girls and women of color. Each figure is unique in that no two ladies are exactly alike and each embody their own individual charm, personality, and sass.

Scott Csoke is a Richmond-based photographer and painter. His previous exhibitions with Quirk include Current Art Fair and his solo show, "Guilty/Pleasure" earlier this year. Scott's recent work explores his struggles to find his place in the art community and in the gay community, two groups that espouse acceptance and support but communities in which Scott has trouble feeling welcome. Through his work, Scott seeks to deconstruct stereotypes and expectations.

HalfWhistle Custom Bow Ties & More is run by actor, singer, cabaret artist and domestic goddess, Georgia Rogers Farmer. Georgia makes custom bow ties for any occasion using your own fabric, sourcing a specific pattern you have in mind, or by picking something out just for you. Georgia will work with you to create a bow tie you're completely satisfied with. All bow ties are self-tie and adjustable (though pre-tied styles are available, too.)