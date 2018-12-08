Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook)

to Google Calendar - Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook) - 2018-12-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook) - 2018-12-08 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook) - 2018-12-08 11:00:00 iCalendar - Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook) - 2018-12-08 11:00:00

Quirk Gallery 207 W Broad St, Virginia 23220

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the season just wouldn’t be complete without Quirk’s favorite holiday event, Mimosas with Joseph & JS---welcoming back special guest: Robby Mook!

Join us on Saturday, December 8 from 11 am - 4 pm for this annual affair and celebrate the season with mimosas, shopping, and holiday cheer! Quirk Gallery will donate a portion of the proceeds from the day to JS and Joseph’s favorite Richmond-area arts organizations, Studio Two Three, TheatreLAB, and The Lamb Center for Arts and Healing.

Info
Quirk Gallery 207 W Broad St, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Fashion & Trunk Shows
8043406036
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook) - 2018-12-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook) - 2018-12-08 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook) - 2018-12-08 11:00:00 iCalendar - Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook) - 2018-12-08 11:00:00
Indulge Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular