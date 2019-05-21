Millions of Messages: Processing Gubernatorial E-mail at the Library of Virginia

Join Library of Virginia staff members Roger Christman, senior state records archivist, and Susan Gray Page, digital archives coordinator, for a talk on the real-world challenges and opportunities associated with capturing, preserving, and accessing the e-mail of an outgoing governor. The Library is the permanent home for the records of Virginia's governors. Beginning with the records of our first governor, Patrick Henry (1776–1779), through the administration of James Gilmore (1998–2002) those records were primarily paper. The explosion of electronic records in the 21st century has created new considerations and expectations for public access to these materials. For more information, contact Emma Ito at 804.692.3726 or emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov.