Milky Way Workshop

Learn how to photograph the Milky Way and Night Sky during this unique, hands-on photography workshop! Learn the fundamental concepts of astrophotography from Josh Stansfield, landscape photographer from Fredericksburg, VA. From both group and individual instruction, you will learn concepts such as proper exposure via histograms, and composition that can be applied to all types of general photography.

Schedule:

7pm Registration

7:30pm Welcome & Introduction/Set-Up

8pm Instruction

8:30pm Test Shots & Camera Settings

9:30pm – 12am Photographing & Image Optimization

Workshop open to both beginner and expert photographers.

Cost: $60/person

Registration required. Last day to register is July 30.

To register, contact Jon Bachman. Email jbachman@stratfordhall.org or call 804-493-1972.

Who is Josh Stansfield?

Josh is a local, Fredericksburg, VA based landscape photographer. Stansfield has been taking pictures for a little over two years, drawn in by night sky photography. Stansfield strives to capture a scene in the most beautiful way possible as seen through his eyes. Stansfield’s work has been featured in art galleries and restaurants locally from Colonial Beach and Fredericksburg areas.

For more from Josh Stansfield, follow him on Facebook (@JoshStansfieldPhoto) or Instagram (@josh_standstill).