Having trouble finding information on your veteran ancestors? Join Kyndall Drumheller, Research and Policy Manager, and Heidi Sheldon, Archivist, for our Military Records Workshop. Focusing on World War I and World War II, participants will be walked through the process of obtaining information on their service members by utilizing internet and primary source documents. Additionally, learn how to care for and store any documents that may be found along the way.
Military Records Workshop
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Workshops
Sep 24, 2019
