Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Having trouble finding information on your veteran ancestors? Join Kyndall Drumheller, Research and Policy Manager, and Heidi Sheldon, Archivist, for our Military Records Workshop. Focusing on World War I and World War II, participants will be walked through the process of obtaining information on their service members by utilizing internet and primary source documents. Additionally, learn how to care for and store any documents that may be found along the way.

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, History, Workshops
804-786-2060
