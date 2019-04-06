Military Family Day at MOCA

to Google Calendar - Military Family Day at MOCA - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Military Family Day at MOCA - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Military Family Day at MOCA - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Military Family Day at MOCA - 2019-04-06 10:00:00

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

Military and veteran families are invited to spend the day at MOCA. Create, explore, enjoy art, and most important, have fun together! Make art together in MOCA's studios, explore the galleries, and experience the interactive ARTlab.

Info

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Military Family Day at MOCA - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Military Family Day at MOCA - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Military Family Day at MOCA - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Military Family Day at MOCA - 2019-04-06 10:00:00
Join the Crowd

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular