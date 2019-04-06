Military and veteran families are invited to spend the day at MOCA. Create, explore, enjoy art, and most important, have fun together! Make art together in MOCA's studios, explore the galleries, and experience the interactive ARTlab.
Military Family Day at MOCA
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
Mar 13, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more