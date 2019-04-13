Military Child Weekend at the VLM

The Virginia Living Museum honors our military families and their children with special admission, membership and store discounts this weekend, April 13 and 14!
Conditions: Must show proof of service, Military I.D., Veterans Card or DD214 form
Enjoy these benefits:
$20 off all membership levels
50% off admission for every Military Child
20% off Wild Things Museum Store for Military who are also VLM Members
10% off Wild Things Museum Store for Military who are NOT VLM Members
Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily