Military Child Weekend at the VLM

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

The Virginia Living Museum honors our military families and their children with special admission, membership and store discounts this weekend, April 13 and 14!

Conditions: Must show proof of service, Military I.D., Veterans Card or DD214 form

Enjoy these benefits:

$20 off all membership levels

50% off admission for every Military Child

20% off Wild Things Museum Store for Military who are also VLM Members

10% off Wild Things Museum Store for Military who are NOT VLM Members

Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Kids & Family
7575951900
