Military Book Sale

to Google Calendar - Military Book Sale - 2019-01-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Military Book Sale - 2019-01-26 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Military Book Sale - 2019-01-26 10:00:00 iCalendar - Military Book Sale - 2019-01-26 10:00:00

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Booklovers, stock up on a great selection of military and history books from the Memorial’s USS Birmingham Library on sale at bargain prices. All proceeds benefit the Virginia War Memorial Foundation, which funds our educational programs, exhibits and events.

Info
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
History
804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Military Book Sale - 2019-01-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Military Book Sale - 2019-01-26 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Military Book Sale - 2019-01-26 10:00:00 iCalendar - Military Book Sale - 2019-01-26 10:00:00
Discover New Worlds

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular