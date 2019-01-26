Booklovers, stock up on a great selection of military and history books from the Memorial’s USS Birmingham Library on sale at bargain prices. All proceeds benefit the Virginia War Memorial Foundation, which funds our educational programs, exhibits and events.
Military Book Sale
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
