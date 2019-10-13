Miles for the Missing 5k

On October 13, 2019, NCMEC will be holding our annual 5K race. Your support will raise much needed awareness and funding to support NCMEC’s efforts to help recover missing and exploited children worldwide. We hope you will join us in the fight!

The 5K will begin at 8:00 am on Sunday, October 13 at Fairfax Corner (4100 Monument Corner Dr. Fairfax, VA 22030). The entrance fee includes a t-shirt, swag bag, post-race snacks, and fun activities by our sponsors. This will be a timed race, and awards will be given to those who place.​

Registration fees:

5k: $35 until online registration closes Friday, October 11 at 8:00 pm

If you want to support and participate, but will not be in able to make it to the race, then you can do a Virtual 5k. Register and then run the weekend of the race and have fun!

Virtual 5K: $35 (including a shirt)

Virtual 5K: $25 (with no shirt)

Register now at http://www.milesforthemissing5k.org/​

Packet Pickup:

Packet pick up will be at the =PR= Store at Fairfax Corner on Saturday, October 12 from 3-6 pm and race morning on the plaza starting at 7:00 am.

Register by October 1 to be guaranteed a shirt. Late registrations will receive shirts on a first come first serve basis.

​

In 1984, John and Revé Walsh and other child advocates founded the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children as a private, non-profit organization to serve as the national clearinghouse and resource center for information about missing and exploited children.

During the last 35 years, NCMEC’s national toll-free hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST®, has received more than 4.8 million calls, circulated billions of photos of missing children, and assisted law enforcement in the recovery of more than 296,000 missing children.

​