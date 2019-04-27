Midlothian Karate-Themed Kids Coding Center to Celebrate Grand Opening

Code Ninjas will celebrate the newest center opening with a grand opening celebration on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. The event will feature tours, raffles, refreshments and tons of “edu-taining” STEM games and activities at the brand-new state-of-the-art center in Midlothian.

Parents and children of Midlothian will be inside the new Code Ninjas ‘Dojo’ engaging in fun, hands-on STEM-related games, activities, drones and robotics with help from Code Ninjas instructors or ‘Senseis,’ while enjoying refreshments and snacks. Current code ‘ninjas’ will be on-site demonstrating STEM projects and showing Midlothian kids and their families how Code Ninjas has helped them develop valuable life skills. Local entrepreneur and owner of the new center will be on site offering center tours while encouraging families to explore all of Code Ninjas offerings and to have a chance to win Google Home Minis.

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas is the largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise in the United States. The Houston-based company is opening hundreds of centers across the country, where kids ages 7-14 learn to code by building video games, and parents see their children gain skills and confidence along their path from white to black belt. Code Ninjas: Kids have fun, parents see results.