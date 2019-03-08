The Midlothian Junior Womens Club presents Cinderella Dreams

Westchester Commons 153 Perimeter Drive, Virginia 23113

All high school age girls are welcome to prom shop for a $5.00 donation to help cover the annual

costs of the project. Shopping is first-come, first-serve and the line will cut off an hour before

shop closing.

Puritan Cleaners and area YMCAs will be collecting dresses beginning February 1, 2019 through

February 28, 2019

2019 Shopping Hours

Friday, March 8, 2019 – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 9, 2019 – 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Sunday, March 10, 2019 – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Storefront located at Westchester Commons

153 Perimeter Drive. Midlothian, VA 23113

Westchester Commons 153 Perimeter Drive, Virginia 23113
