The Midlothian Junior Womens Club presents Cinderella Dreams

All high school age girls are welcome to prom shop for a $5.00 donation to help cover the annual
costs of the project. Shopping is first-come, first-serve and the line will cut off an hour before
shop closing.
Puritan Cleaners and area YMCAs will be collecting dresses beginning February 1, 2019 through
February 28, 2019
2019 Shopping Hours
Friday, March 8, 2019 – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Saturday, March 9, 2019 – 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM
Sunday, March 10, 2019 – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Storefront located at Westchester Commons
153 Perimeter Drive. Midlothian, VA 23113