Middleburg’s 6th Annual Winter Weekend Sale

Town of Middleburg Washington Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join the town of Middleburg on February 17, 18, 19 and 20 for the 6th annual Winter Weekend Sale. During the Winter Weekend Sale, visitors will be able to hunt for some wonderful gifts for themselves and others while experiencing the small town charm of Middleburg. The sale, sponsored by the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business & Professional Association, will be held Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday and Monday as posted by shops.

Many of the unique shops in the village will have discounts on everything from shoes to children’s clothes to fall and winter fashions, as well as specials in some of the local restaurants. Just look for the blue and white balloons outside participating stores.

Visit www.visitmiddleburgva.com or www.facebook.com/MiddleburgBusiness for event updates. For additional information contact the Pink Box Visitor Center at 540-687-8888.

Town of Middleburg Washington Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

540-687-8888

