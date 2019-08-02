Middleburg Summer Sidewalk Sale

Town of Middleburg Washington Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Middleburg, the quaint historic town nestled in Virginia’s horse country, is cleaning out its closets and storage areas and moving onto the sidewalks, August 2-4 for the 13th annual Summer Sidewalk Sale. The sale, sponsored by SONABank, the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business and Professional Association, will be held on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday as posted by shops. Look for balloons outside participating shops and restaurants!

Town of Middleburg Washington Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
Fashion & Trunk Shows, This & That
540-687-5152
