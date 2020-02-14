Middleburg’s 9th Annual Winter Weekend Sale

Join the town of Middleburg February 14-17 for the 9th annual Winter Weekend Sale. During the Winter Weekend Sale, visitors will be able to hunt for some wonderful gifts for themselves and others while experiencing the small-town charm of Middleburg. Many local stores and restaurants will be providing special deals throughout the weekend. Just look for the blue and white balloons outside participating stores!

The 9th annual Winter Weekend Sale is sponsored by the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business & Professional Association.

The Winter Weekend Sale will be held Friday, February 14 through Monday, February 17. Business hours for the sale will be Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday - Monday as posted by shops.