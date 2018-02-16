Middleburg’s 7th Annual Winter Weekend Sale

Join the town of Middleburg on February 16, 17, 18 and 19 for the 7th annual Winter Weekend Sale. During the Winter Weekend Sale, visitors will be able to hunt for some wonderful gifts for themselves and others while experiencing the small town charm of Middleburg. The sale, sponsored by the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business & Professional Association, will be held Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday and Monday as posted by shops.

Many of the unique shops in the village will have discounts on everything from shoes to children’s clothes to fall and winter fashions, as well as specials in some of the local restaurants. Just look for the blue and white balloons outside participating stores.

Visit the Town of Middleburg (https://www.facebook.com/townofmiddleburgva/) and the Middleburg Business & Professional Association (http://www.facebook.com/pages/Middleburg-Business-Professional-Association-VA/126308617584) on Facebook for updates. For additional information, contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687- 5152.