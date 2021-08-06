Middleburg's 15th Annual Summer Sidewalk Sale

to

Town of Middleburg Washington Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Middleburg, the quaint historic town nestled in Virginia’s horse country, is cleaning out its closets and storage areas and moving onto the sidewalks, August 6-8 for the 15th annual Summer Sidewalk Sale. The sale, sponsored by the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business and Professional Association, will be held on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday as posted by shops. Look for balloons outside participating shops and restaurants!

Info

Town of Middleburg Washington Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
Fashion & Trunk Shows
540-687-5152
to
Google Calendar - Middleburg's 15th Annual Summer Sidewalk Sale - 2021-08-06 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Middleburg's 15th Annual Summer Sidewalk Sale - 2021-08-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Middleburg's 15th Annual Summer Sidewalk Sale - 2021-08-06 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Middleburg's 15th Annual Summer Sidewalk Sale - 2021-08-06 10:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular