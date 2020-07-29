Middleburg's 14th Annual Summer Sidewalk Sale

Middleburg, the quaint historic town nestled in Virginia horse country, is also home to unique shops, boutiques, and restaurants. From July 29 - August 2, many of the town’s retailers on Washington St., Madison St. and Federal St. will be moving discounted items to the tree-lined sidewalks for the 14th annual Summer Sidewalk Sale. The sale, sponsored by the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business and Professional Association, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday - Saturday, and on Sunday as posted by shops.

Visit www.visitmiddleburgva.com or www.facebook.com/MiddleburgBusiness for event updates. For additional information, please contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152.

