Michael Spencer Gallery Talk

to Google Calendar - Michael Spencer Gallery Talk - 2020-02-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michael Spencer Gallery Talk - 2020-02-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michael Spencer Gallery Talk - 2020-02-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Michael Spencer Gallery Talk - 2020-02-13 18:00:00

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Michael Spencer is currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Historic Preservation at the University of Mary Washington as well as the Chair of the department. His classes and interests have provided him the opportunity to delve into University of Mary Washington history as well as local Fredericksburg, Virginia building history including the documentation of historic agricultural structures within the Rappahannock River valley.

Spencer’s talk will be focusing on Charles M. Robinson’s designs for institutions of higher education in Virginia.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on our website. ($10 for members)

Info

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
804-655-6055
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Michael Spencer Gallery Talk - 2020-02-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michael Spencer Gallery Talk - 2020-02-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michael Spencer Gallery Talk - 2020-02-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Michael Spencer Gallery Talk - 2020-02-13 18:00:00
Kick Back with Us

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular