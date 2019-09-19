Michael Kenneth Smith’s THE THIN GRAY LINE is a novel of love and heroism and redemption set against the bloody palette and battles of the last days of the American Civil War.
Michael Kenneth Smith Signing
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Aug 24, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more