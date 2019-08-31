Michael Gunter Signing

Join author Michael Gunter as he signs copies of Deja: A Novel About Second Chances.

The event will include drawings for book giveaways. Copies of Gunter's other books will be available for purchase at the event as well.

To learn more about the author visit www.gunterbooks.com.

About Deja:

If you knew then what you know now, what would you do differently?

After a night of New Year’s Eve excess, Garren Rosen awakens to discover he is twenty years younger, his marriage is brand new and the world is relieved to have survived the Y2K scare. Believing he has been given the ultimate do-over, he sets out to be the husband he should have been the first time. His efforts are jeopardized when another traveler from his own time shows up with her own agenda. Caught between two women from two different times, Garren must navigate the pitfalls of young romance, good intentions, bad impressions and a vindictive cop with a deadly secret.