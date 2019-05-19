Michael Feinstein

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462

Michael Feinstein has built a dazzling career bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe – in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House – his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time. Hear your favorite songs and the stories behind them in this beguiling show!

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
