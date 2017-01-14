Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper -- Lucketts Bluegrass

A 10-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year, 4-time Instrumental Group of the Year winner and 2016 nominee, Cleveland captured the attention of the bluegrass community as a child prodigy who performed on the Grand Ole Opry with Alison Krauss when he was only 13 years old.

Now one of the premier fiddle players of our time, Michael Cleveland always draws a crowd. Cleveland and his band bring the audience to their feet with their energetic shows.

With one of the busiest touring schedules in the business, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper finds time to play at Lucketts. He says he loves the old schoolhouse, and we love him back!

Doors at 6:00pm. Concert at 7:00pm. Snacks available. $15.00 cash.

http://luckettsbluegrass.org

https://flamekeeperband.com