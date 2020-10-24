Metropolitan School of the Arts Academy students will present their pre-recorded One-Act Play, 4 A.M.—Stay-At-Home Edition by Jonathon Dorf on Sat., Oct. 24 at 8 PM ET, filmed and streamed on Broadway On Demand at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/XgRAvIQxoJcU-4am-the-stay-at-home-edition--metropolitan-school-of-the-arts?channel=live-productions
Metropolitan School of the Arts Present One Act Play on Broadway On Demand
to
Metropolitan School of the Arts 5775 Barclay Avenue , Virginia 22314
Metropolitan School of the Arts 5775 Barclay Avenue , Virginia 22314
Dance, Theater & Dance
Oct 11, 2020Jan 3, 2021
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more