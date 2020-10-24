Metropolitan School of the Arts Present One Act Play on Broadway On Demand

Metropolitan School of the Arts 5775 Barclay Avenue , Virginia 22314

Metropolitan School of the Arts Academy students will present their pre-recorded One-Act Play, 4 A.M.—Stay-At-Home Edition by Jonathon Dorf on Sat., Oct. 24 at 8 PM ET, filmed and streamed on Broadway On Demand at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/XgRAvIQxoJcU-4am-the-stay-at-home-edition--metropolitan-school-of-the-arts?channel=live-productions

Metropolitan School of the Arts 5775 Barclay Avenue , Virginia 22314
Dance, Theater & Dance
7033390444
