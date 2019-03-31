Metropolitan School of the Arts’ to Present Company Project: Unplugged

Metropolitan School of the Arts (MSA) Performing Arts of Alexandria, Va., is hosting its Company Project, ‘Unplugged’, as part of its annual student showcase. Unplugged features innovative choreography of MSA students in tap, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop on Sun., Mar. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Richard J. Ernst Community Cultural Center in Annandale, Va. Tickets are $20 per person. Go to www.metropolitanarts.org to purchase.

“Unplugged” is under the artistic direction of MSA staff, Sara Hart and Charles Renato, featuring innovative choreography by MSA’s faculty, students, alumnus, and renowned guest artists. MSA’s pre-professional dance companies, iMpulse and MYTE along with special guest performers remember a life before everyone was “plugged” in. “Unplugged” is a series of performances featuring MSA’s youth dancers in tap, jazz, contemporary, music theater, and hip hop. There’s also a pre-performance reception sponsored by Burton’s Grill and Bar in Alexandria, Va. at 5 p.m.

The Academy at Metropolitan School of the Arts is a college preparatory performing arts program for emerging young artists, grades 7 to 12, who are dedicated to high-caliber academics and pre-professional performing arts education. Their cross-curricular approach to arts training fills each young artist’s toolbox with the dance, music and acting skills necessary to be a triple threat in the arts world. MSA’s approach to education is designed to develop independent, self-motivated, and skilled learners.

Founder and executive director, Melissa Dobbs, was classically trained at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, George Mason University and the Royal Academy of Dance in London, where she became a registered teacher. Noted for its world-class instructors, MSA offers high quality performing arts training in a ground breaking, holistic learning environment that cultivates creativity, builds community and empowers students.

ABOUT METROPOLITAN SCHOOL OF THE ARTS (MSA)

Alexandria, Va.-based, Metropolitan School of the Arts (MSA), a 501 (c) 3 organization, is the first Washington, D.C. area, private, secondary performing arts school, founded in 2013 by Melissa Dobbs. The MSA performing arts studios in Alexandria, Va. have taught dance, music and theater to more than 10,000 students since 2001. Noted for its world-class instructors, MSA offers high quality performing arts training in a ground breaking, holistic learning environment that cultivates creativity, builds community and empowers students. The organization was featured in Dance Teacher magazine, FOX 5 Morning News, WUSA9 Great Day Washington, ABC-7 Good Morning Washington, Northern Virginia Magazine, Washington Business Journal, Washington Post Weekend and Washington Families magazine. Many students from MSA studios go on to perform in prestigious arenas including Broadway, National Tours, The Julliard School, The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Washington Ballet, The American Academy of Ballet, Universal Ballet Academy, The Kirov Ballet, The Hartt School, Marymount University (New York), Ford’s Theater and Mark Morris Dance Company. MSA offers a performing arts academy, a performing arts studio, a youth tap ensemble, a youth ballet, a jazz company, and a theatre program, as well as adult fitness and dance. Call 703.339.0444 or visit www.metropolitanarts.org, Facebook or Twitter.