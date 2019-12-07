The show runs for two days, with two seatings at each show. The Nutcracker Ballet also returns to Annandale, Va. at the Richard J. Ernst Community Cultural Center at 8333 Little River Turnpike on Sat., Dec. 7 and Sun., Dec. 8, with seatings at 12 noon and 5 p.m. both days. Nutcracker ticket costs are from $26 to $28. Go to www.metropolitanarts.org to purchase tickets.

Metropolitan School of the Arts’ Nutcracker brings to life the gift of imagination with Clara and her Nutcracker in a magical journey from her Victorian home through the Land of Snow and into the Land of Sweets, with dazzling dancing, a larger-than-life Christmas tree, more than 100 dancers, and Tchaikovsky’s glorious score