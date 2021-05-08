METROPOLITAN SCHOOL of the ARTS to FEATURE VIRTUAL SLEEPING BEAUTY MAY 8 and 9

Metropolitan School of the Arts (MSA) of Alexandria, Virginia will perform a virtual, Sleeping Beauty, online from May 8, 12 AM to May 9 at midnight. MSA pre-recorded its Sleeping Beauty performance at the George Washington Masonic Temple in Alexandria, Virginia. There are three shows, each with a different cast. Virtual admittance to one show is $20, two shows is $25, and three shows is $30. To purchase tickets, go to https://metropolitanarts2021springballet.anywhereseat.com/channel.php.

Sleeping Beauty is brought to life by the Metropolitan School of the Arts Youth Ballet, with film direction by Enoch Chan Productions, cinematography by Austin Reeves, direction by MSA staff member, Kirsten Noetzel and MSA youth ballet director, Jacqueline Doherty.