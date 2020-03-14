Metropolitan School of the Arts Company Project: Upgrade

to Google Calendar - Metropolitan School of the Arts Company Project: Upgrade - 2020-03-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Metropolitan School of the Arts Company Project: Upgrade - 2020-03-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Metropolitan School of the Arts Company Project: Upgrade - 2020-03-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Metropolitan School of the Arts Company Project: Upgrade - 2020-03-14 19:00:00

Richard J. Ernst Community Cultural Center 8300 Little River Turnpike , Virginia

Upgrade under the artistic direction of Sara Hart, Charles Renato, and Roxanne King features innovative choreography by Metropolitan faculty, students, alumnus, and renowned guest artists. Join our pre-professional dance companies, iMpulse, MYTE, and dynaMYTE along with special guest performers, as they explore the peaks and valleys of life, discover the strengths and weaknesses of each other, and challenge us all to an upgrade. Upgrade will be an evening of electrifying performances featuring some of the areas most incredible youth dancers in tap, jazz, contemporary, music theater, and hip hop.

*Please join us at 6:00pm for a pre-show reception sponsored by Burtons Grill & Bar.

Info

Richard J. Ernst Community Cultural Center 8300 Little River Turnpike , Virginia View Map
Dance, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
7033390444
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Metropolitan School of the Arts Company Project: Upgrade - 2020-03-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Metropolitan School of the Arts Company Project: Upgrade - 2020-03-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Metropolitan School of the Arts Company Project: Upgrade - 2020-03-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Metropolitan School of the Arts Company Project: Upgrade - 2020-03-14 19:00:00
Taste Something New

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular