Metropolitan School of the Arts Company Project: Upgrade

Upgrade under the artistic direction of Sara Hart, Charles Renato, and Roxanne King features innovative choreography by Metropolitan faculty, students, alumnus, and renowned guest artists. Join our pre-professional dance companies, iMpulse, MYTE, and dynaMYTE along with special guest performers, as they explore the peaks and valleys of life, discover the strengths and weaknesses of each other, and challenge us all to an upgrade. Upgrade will be an evening of electrifying performances featuring some of the areas most incredible youth dancers in tap, jazz, contemporary, music theater, and hip hop.

*Please join us at 6:00pm for a pre-show reception sponsored by Burtons Grill & Bar.