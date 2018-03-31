Named as a Millennial “Shaking Up the Jazz World” by Vanity Fair, Canadian singer, trumpeter, and songwriter Bria Skonberg joins Mason’s own Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra in a swinging evening of fresh beats and brassy standards. Music Director and alto sax virtuoso Jim Carroll leads this distinguished ensemble comprising some of the metro area’s finest jazz musicians in this sensational concert. The orchestra is joined by the multitalented Skonberg, whose soulful, sultry voice and impressive trumpet dexterity fuses modern pop with jazz. In 2016, she released a debut LP of original compositions titled BRIA showcasing her extensive range from the bluesy instrumental “Down the Deep” to the Brazilian-flavored “How Can It Be.” The Wall Street Journal called Skonberg one of the “most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation,” and she was recognized in 2016 as one of “25 for the Future” by DownBeat Magazine.
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
Most Popular
From Dirt to Glass
Lovingston leads the farm-to-brew movement. more
New Oyster Cult
Recipes and news from the oyster beat. more
The Memphis Beat
Tennessee's Bluff City remains restless and eager. more