Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg

Named as a Millennial “Shaking Up the Jazz World” by Vanity Fair, Canadian singer, trumpeter, and songwriter Bria Skonberg joins Mason’s own Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra in a swinging evening of fresh beats and brassy standards. Musical Director and alto sax virtuoso Jim Carroll leads this distinguished ensemble comprising some of the metro area’s finest jazz musicians in a concert featuring the versatile Skonberg. Her soulful, sultry voice and extensive trumpet dexterity fuses modern pop with jazz, creating unique allure. In 2016, she released a debut LP of original compositions titled BRIA showcasing her broad range from the bluesy instrumental “Down the Deep” to the Brazilian-flavored “How Can It Be.” The Wall Street Journal called Skonberg one of the “most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation,” and she was recognized in 2016 as one of DownBeat magazine’s “25 for the Future.”