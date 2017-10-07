Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg

to Google Calendar - Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg - 2017-10-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg - 2017-10-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg - 2017-10-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg - 2017-10-07 20:00:00

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Named as a Millennial “Shaking Up the Jazz World” by Vanity Fair, Canadian singer, trumpeter, and songwriter Bria Skonberg joins Mason’s own Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra in a swinging evening of fresh beats and brassy standards. Musical Director and alto sax virtuoso Jim Carroll leads this distinguished ensemble comprising some of the metro area’s finest jazz musicians in a concert featuring the versatile Skonberg. Her soulful, sultry voice and extensive trumpet dexterity fuses modern pop with jazz, creating unique allure. In 2016, she released a debut LP of original compositions titled BRIA showcasing her broad range from the bluesy instrumental “Down the Deep” to the Brazilian-flavored “How Can It Be.” The Wall Street Journal called Skonberg one of the “most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation,” and she was recognized in 2016 as one of DownBeat magazine’s “25 for the Future.”

Info
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg - 2017-10-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg - 2017-10-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg - 2017-10-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Bria Skonberg - 2017-10-07 20:00:00
Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular