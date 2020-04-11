Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Grammy® Award-winning composer and conductor Maria Schneider leads Northern Virginia’s own Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra in a night of cool, expressive jazz. The evening’s repertory includes instrumental excerpts from Winter Morning Walks, a set of song cycles composed by Schneider. Witness jazz perfection with Schneider, named 2019 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master, and the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, comprised of the most remarkable jazz performers in the metro region, in this highly anticipated event. “To call Schneider the most important woman in jazz is missing the point...She’s a major composer–period.” (TIME Magazine).

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
