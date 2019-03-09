Merlot Vertical Tasting at Breaux Vineyards

Sample and discuss various vintages of our award-winning Merlot with our winemaker, Josh Gerard. This event is educational, interactive and fun. Delight in the company of others while our hospitality associates pour through 8 wines as you journey through a delicious 3-course gourmet meal, finishing off with a delectable truffle. Each session is up to 2 hours and is an exclusive reservation-only event.

Seating is limited, so make your reservation today to guarantee you won’t miss out! Event Seating Times are at 12:00pm & 4:00pm. Price $80.00 per person / $70.00 per club member (Max of 2 at discounted rate)

Reservations are not refundable or transferable.