Merlot Vertical Tasting at Breaux Vineyards

Join us for our Annual Merlot Vertical Tasting. Sample and discuss various vintages of our Merlot with our winemaker, Josh Gerard and Wine Educator and Sommelier Jim Koennicke. This event is educational, interactive and fun.

Delight in the company of others while our hospitality associates pour through 8 wines as you journey through a delicious 3-course gourmet meal, finishing off with a delectable truffle. Each session is 2 hours and is an exclusive reservation-only event.

Seating is limited, so make your reservation today!

Seating times are at 12:00pm & 4:00pm.

**MENU COMING SOON**

**Menu subject to change based on the best possible pairings**

$80.00 per guest / $70.00 per Cellar Club Member

Cellar Club Members: Discount applies to a max of 2 tickets. Discount will be applied at check out when you use your Club account log in. For additional tickets, please log out of your account to purchase.

Reservations are not refundable or transferable