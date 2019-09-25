Men's Charity Tennis Wine Gala Event

to Google Calendar - Men's Charity Tennis Wine Gala Event - 2019-09-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Men's Charity Tennis Wine Gala Event - 2019-09-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Men's Charity Tennis Wine Gala Event - 2019-09-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Men's Charity Tennis Wine Gala Event - 2019-09-25 17:00:00

Williamsburg Pottery Wine Shop 6692 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188

Men’s Charity Tennis will host a Wine Gala Event on Wednesday, September 25 at the Williamsburg Pottery Wine Shop located at 6692 Richmond Road. Tickets are $38 per person and include 25 different wine tastings, appetizers, and music by the DOG Street Rhythm Kings. Tickets can be purchased online at menscharitytennis.com or by calling Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg at (757) 253-1220.

Men’s Charity Tennis has contributed $850,000 over the past 20+ years to support various programs and services offered by HHSCW.

Info

Williamsburg Pottery Wine Shop 6692 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Health & Wellness
757-253-1220
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Men's Charity Tennis Wine Gala Event - 2019-09-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Men's Charity Tennis Wine Gala Event - 2019-09-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Men's Charity Tennis Wine Gala Event - 2019-09-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Men's Charity Tennis Wine Gala Event - 2019-09-25 17:00:00
Get the Scoop

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular