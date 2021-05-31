Memorial Day at Breaux Vineyards

to

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Join Breaux Vineyards on Memorial Day for good wine and some fun! We will be having live music by Eric Selby & Deane Kern from 2-5pm and our kitchen will be open serving a variety of delicious food options. Reservations are required for all indoor, covered patio, and umbrella table seating. Groups of 10 people are also required to make reservations. Please call us at (540)668-6299 or visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/to make a reservation.

Info

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Memorial Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2021-05-31 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Memorial Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2021-05-31 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Memorial Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2021-05-31 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Memorial Day at Breaux Vineyards - 2021-05-31 11:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular