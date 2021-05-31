Join Breaux Vineyards on Memorial Day for good wine and some fun! We will be having live music by Eric Selby & Deane Kern from 2-5pm and our kitchen will be open serving a variety of delicious food options. Reservations are required for all indoor, covered patio, and umbrella table seating. Groups of 10 people are also required to make reservations. Please call us at (540)668-6299 or visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/to make a reservation.
Memorial Day at Breaux Vineyards
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
