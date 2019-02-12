Memorial Blood Drive

Salisbury Country Club 13620 West Salisbury Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23113

CowanGates is co-hosting a blood drive with Salisbury Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and everyone from the community is invited to participate. This is a bi-annual event that is co-hosted between CowanGates and Salisbury Country Club. The February event is held at Salisbury while the fall event is held at CowanGates.

Here are the details:

What: CowanGates + Salisbury Country Club Memorial Blood Drive

Why: To support the American Red Cross

When: Tuesday, February 12, 2019 | 2-6 p.m.

Where: Salisbury Country Club, 13620 Salisbury Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113 (The Red Cross blood donation bus will be on location.)

Info
Salisbury Country Club 13620 West Salisbury Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23113
Health & Wellness
