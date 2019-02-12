CowanGates is co-hosting a blood drive with Salisbury Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and everyone from the community is invited to participate. This is a bi-annual event that is co-hosted between CowanGates and Salisbury Country Club. The February event is held at Salisbury while the fall event is held at CowanGates.

Here are the details:

What: CowanGates + Salisbury Country Club Memorial Blood Drive

Why: To support the American Red Cross

When: Tuesday, February 12, 2019 | 2-6 p.m.

Where: Salisbury Country Club, 13620 Salisbury Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113 (The Red Cross blood donation bus will be on location.)