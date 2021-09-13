Member Mondays are exclusively for VMHC Members. Not a member yet? Join today!

Bring your own blanket, picnic, and chairs to enjoy a peaceful respite in the beautiful and spacious gardens at Virginia House on one of the following Mondays, September 13 & 20 and October 11 & 18.

We are partnering with a local restaurant to offer pre-purchased and contactless pick up of a curated cheese plate from Truckle Cheesemongers and delicious bottled cider from Blue Bee Cider. Personal picnics are welcome, however outside alcohol is prohibited. We will ensure that everyone is socially-distanced and following the safety guidelines.

Event Details:

Free for VMHC members.

Pre-Registration is required.

Registration closes at noon the day of the event.

Cheese and cider orders must be placed by 9/9 for the 9/13 event and 9/16 for the 9/20 event.

For those who are purchasing cider with registration, please bring a valid ID to pick up the cider at the event.