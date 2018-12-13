Written by Melissa Powell Gay, "Every Now & Then" contains the key elements of a fine Southern novel: family skeletons and redemption.
Melissa Powell Gay Signing
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Nov 27, 2018
