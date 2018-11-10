Meet the Scott Brothers at Belfort Furniture!

It's the Big Reveal! Join Belfort Furniture and your favorite HGTV personalities, the Scott Brothers, for the grand opening of our fabulous new 85,000 sq. ft. showroom. It's an experience to tour our new showroom filled with modern, new traditional and casual styles that will inspire your creativity. Quality name brands, affordable prices.

10:00 AM: Arrive Early, Doors Open 10am, Free Parking

10:15 AM: Design Q & A with Drew and Jonathan Scott

10:30AM: Bring the kids! Drew and Jonathan will do a reading from their new children's book, 'Builder Brothers: Big Plans'.

12:15 PM: Drawings for Scott Living furniture valued up to $2500, no purchase necessary. Must be present to win; rules at store.

12:30 PM: Furniture giveways throughout the afternoon, live music, refreshments.