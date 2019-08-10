Meet a Meteor Day

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Join the Virginia Living Museum as we celebrate one of nature’s greatest light shows, the Perseid Meteor Shower! This event, with all-day activities, plus special demonstrations, programs and planetarium shows, will help prepare you for one of the most popular meteor showers of the year. Included in museum admission (planetarium shows cost an additional $4). The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
7575951900
