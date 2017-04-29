Meet the Artist - Ignacio Alperin

Ever wanted to get into the mind of an artist? Meet world renowned artist Ignacio Alperin April 29 from 4-6 pm! Buenos Aires artist Ignacio Alperin Bruvera will be on exhibit March 8 - April 29 at the Center for the Arts. The Center for the Arts will be hosting a Meet the Artist event open to the public prior to our International Jazz Celebration. Ignacio's approach to artmaking is based on his synesthesia, a unique ability to “see sounds”. Just as there is beauty and complexity to jazz, the same qualities spill out from this artist onto canvas.
Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County 94 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110 View Map
