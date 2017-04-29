Meet the Artist - Ignacio Alperin

Ever wanted to get into the mind of an artist? Meet world renowned artist Ignacio Alperin April 29 from 4-6 pm! Buenos Aires artist Ignacio Alperin Bruvera will be on exhibit March 8 - April 29 at the Center for the Arts. The Center for the Arts will be hosting a Meet the Artist event open to the public prior to our International Jazz Celebration. Ignacio's approach to artmaking is based on his synesthesia, a unique ability to “see sounds”. Just as there is beauty and complexity to jazz, the same qualities spill out from this artist onto canvas.