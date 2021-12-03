McGuffey Art Center First Friday, Winterfest, and Annual Holiday Show & Sale

to

McGuffey Art Center 201 Second Street, NW, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902

First Friday: 4:30-7:30 - 3 floors of art and open studios. Versa food truck, performances and music.

NEW!! Winterfest: Dec 3rd from 4:30 – 7:30 PM.

• 4:30 - 5:30 Family friendly activities

• 4:30 - 7:30 Art Scavenger Hunt with prizes for youth and adults

• 5:15 -6:00 Singing - AHS Choir

• 6:00- 7:00 Holiday accordion music in halls by Marty Metcalf

Holiday Show & Sale features 2 floors of art from our members in the Hallway Galleries and a fully stocked, cash & carry shop filled with original art, home goods, prints, cards, jewelry, and more in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery. Additionally, McGuffey’s online shop is loaded with new items. All purchases support the artists and McGuffey Art Center. For online shopping please visit mcguffeyartcenter.com/shop.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
