Maytag Virgin

When Jack moves in to a house next to Lizzy they find that they have as many things in common as they do differences, and a relationship that begins as a coincidental, neighborly friendship becomes an unexpected journey of self-discovery and healing. This is a character driven play set in the Deep South. Peopled with quirky yet recognizable characters and full of humor and evocative language, “A radiant gem of light into the ordinary struggles of love, loss, and life.”

Please Note: An Open-Caption Performance of this production will be available on Friday, October 11 at 8:00pm and Saturday, October 12 at 2:00pm.