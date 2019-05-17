Crossroads Art Center exhibits the work of emerging and established mid-Atlantic artists and promotes awareness and understanding of art forms, from crafts to fine art. The gallery represents more than 225 artists and is a cultural resource and an active participant in Richmond's thriving arts community.

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Rd. Richmond, VA 23230

crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com

Text or call (804) 278 – 8950.

Friday, May 17, 2019

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Join Crossroads Art Center for our May Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. Come one and come all and enjoy food, music, magic and more!

In addition to new exhibitions World Art Group will be having a Warehouse Sale in Classroom 1 from Friday, May 17 – Sunday, May 19, 2019. Amazing art prints from $15 - $50. Art sold as is. Everything must go! 10% of proceeds from warehouse sale will benefit RPAA.

Nonprofit Sponsor: Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA)

https://rpaalliance.com/

All-Media Show Juror: Diego Sanchez

https://www.diegosanchez.com/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

Chester Artists Association, “I Can Only Imagine”

Chester Artists Association’s art show, “I Can Only Imagine” is based on the conceptual imaginations of the artists. In 2009 the Chester Artists Association was formed as the auxiliary to the Chesterfield Center for the Arts As a professional artist group they mentor, and promote the emerging artists in the Richmond community.

Website: www.chesterartistassociation.com.

Eldridge Bagley, “Southern Exposure”

When Eldridge Bagley began painting in 1973, he didn’t need to search for inspiration. He was already deeply “planted” in and surrounded by the land, the people, and a way of life that have yielded a rich harvest of subject matter. The paintings in this exhibit, such as At the Cannery, The Smell of Rain, Hair Hut, offer the viewer an intimate and authentic look into a way of life that continues to inspire and is worthy of preserving.

“Art in Motion” Juried Exhibition

In collaboration with the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA), Crossroads Art Center and buyRVAart.com present an online and live juried exhibition celebrating the art of performing arts and movement in a variety of media. A portion of sales from this exhibit will support the RPAA and their mission. Call for Entries takes place Tuesday, May 7 – Friday, May 10, 2019, with submission hours from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

May Juried All-Media Show

Crossroads Art Center hosts a bi-monthly call for entries for the Juried All-Media Show with cash prize awards. Come explore the selected artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium. Call for Entries takes place May 7-11, 2019 with submission hours on Tuesday-Friday 10:00am-5:30pm and Saturday 10:00am-3:00pm. Juror: Diego Sanchez.

Exhibition Dates: May 17, 2019 – July 7, 2019

Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m until Memorial Day; Closed Sundays after Memorial Day – Labor Day.

For more information, please contact Savannah Ball, Manager and Marketing Specialist at (804) 278-8950 or email savannahball@crossroadsartcenter.com.