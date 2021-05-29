May - June Exhibits@ Art Works!

See these new exhibits and tour 80 artist studios! Admission is free.

________________________________________

HENRICO CENTER FOR THE ARTS SENIOR SHOW

Mary Scurlock guides her students through the many facets of art and the culmination of this work is the senior show at Art Works. The opening reception is May 28th from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery May 28th through May 31,2021.

________________________________________

MAGGIE L. WALKER GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL SENIOR ART EXHIBITION

Jeff Hall provides the inspiration and guidance for the visual art students at Maggie L. Walker where he supports a broad range of experiences in both two and three dimensions and a wide variety of media. The students present their work at a reception on June 4th 6 pm – 9 pm. The show continues through June 12, 2021. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Short Stories by Amy Burczyk

Amy Burczyk says, “I am a kid, Mother, Grandmother, Artist, Interior Designer (in that order). With a degree in Interior Design and an "almost" degree in Fine Arts from Mount Mary University in Milwaukee Wisconsin. I ran away to Wonderland, fell down a rabbit hole and ended up in Lynchburg Virginia. My art reflects my approach to life: a childlike sense of wonder, what if and defense. I use whimsey - animals, rhymes, songs, and nonsense to cope with 'adult' issues, much the way children have for centuries. My art may not match your sofa, but I hope it makes you think and entertains.”

The exhibit is in the Centre Gallery.

________________________________________

Non-Objective Illusions in Black: Is black a color? by Dan Thompson

Dan Thompson was a musician for most of his life. He now channels that energy into his paintings. His new work departs from his previous style and he presents a different vision. Wait and see! The exhibit is in the Skylight Gallery.