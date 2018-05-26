May-June Exhibits @ Art Works!

Visit 6 new exhibits including our annual student show. 75 open artist studios. Open Tues- Sun 12 - 6 PM. Free admission.

________________________________________

HENRICO CENTER FOR THE ARTS SENIOR SHOW

Mary Scurlock guides her students through the many facets of art and the culmination of this work is the senior show at Art Works. The opening reception is May 25th from 6 p.m. -9 p.m. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery through June 5th, 2018.

________________________________________

MAGGIE L. WALKER GOVERNOR ’S SCHOOL SENIOR ART EXHIBITION

Jeff Hall provides the inspiration and guidance for the visual art students at Maggie L. Walker where he supports a broad range of experiences in both two and three dimensions and a wide variety of media. The students present their work at a reception on June 8th (6 pm – 9 pm). The show continues through June 16, 2018. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Panduté - Realist, Abstractionist, and Creative Macro Maniac by Ausra Huntington

Panduté is a Lithuanian word meaning “a little panda”. It’s the nickname Huntington chose as a brand for her photography. As a pet and wild animal advocate, this exhibit is meant to introduce Panduté Photography and benefit Pandas International. Huntington considers herself as a realist and works to take the picture directly from the camera without post-processing on the computer. For her more abstract work, she captures the reality in a creative, curious and imaginative way. And finally, she is on a constant hunt for surreal views, close-up--the perfect image of abstract macro reality and a point of view that makes you wonder. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

________________________________________

ART by Iain: Vibrant Figure

Iain Eudailey creates unique, emotive works focusing on the figure with a touch of abstract and the surreal. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

________________________________________

RPMG Annual Photography Show

The Richmond Photography Meet-up Group presents their annual exhibit in the Skylight Gallery. Be prepared for an exhibit of masterfully executed photography.

________________________________________

MAY 2018 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Call for Entries is on May 18th and 19th at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm