May 2021 Live+Virtual Art Opening

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Rd. Richmond, VA 23230

crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com

Call (804) 278 – 8950.

May 21, 2021 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Join Crossroads Art Center for our May Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6-9 p.m. Free Admission. In person open house by reservation (registration opens 2 weeks before event) Outside open to the public. Live on Facebook 6:30 – 7:30. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist.

We thank Virginia Pride for being our nonprofit sponsor for the evening.

Learn More: https://www.vapride.org/

Featuring exhibitions by Sam LaFever, LGBTQ Artists of CAC, our May Juried All-Media Show, A live outdoor Driveway grab queen show hosted by Michelle Livigne, food trucks and bar, and more!

-Sam LaFever Title: Digital Serigraph? Of Course! Why Not?

A Painter-print maker’s Creative Foray Into the Digital Medium.

-Title: Love Happens Here

Featured Artists: Our LGBTQ artists and their partners and spouses

-May All Media Show with Juror Dr. Craig A. Reynolds

Crossroads Art Center hosts a bi-monthly call for entries for the Juried All-Media Show with cash prize awards. Come explore the selected artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium.

Featured Exhibition Dates: Friday, May 21, 2021 – July 2

Featured Exhibition Hour: Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm and Sunday Noon – 4pm

For more information visit: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/pages/exhibitions