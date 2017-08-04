Max-Karl Winkler Woodcut and Print Demonstration

Join us Saturday, August 4 at 6 pm in the Caton Merchant Family Gallery (Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/PW County) for a woodcut and print demonstration by artist and previous Smithsonian educator, Max-Karl Winkler. The demonstration will be followed by a Q & A.

Max-Karl Winkler has been an artist and teacher in the Washington metropolitan area since 1984; his work is in the collections of the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian Institution, the National Museum of American Art, the Georgetown University Library, and many private collections.

His recent work has been executed in pen and ink, woodcut, wood engraving, watercolor, and oil painting, with additional interest in more complex techniques and formats such as: the multiblock color woodcut, the reduction woodcut, and the whiteline woodcut.