Max-Karl Winkler Woodcut and Print Demonstration

to Google Calendar - Max-Karl Winkler Woodcut and Print Demonstration - 2017-08-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Max-Karl Winkler Woodcut and Print Demonstration - 2017-08-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Max-Karl Winkler Woodcut and Print Demonstration - 2017-08-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Max-Karl Winkler Woodcut and Print Demonstration - 2017-08-04 18:00:00

Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County 94 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110

Join us Saturday, August 4 at 6 pm in the Caton Merchant Family Gallery (Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/PW County) for a woodcut and print demonstration by artist and previous Smithsonian educator, Max-Karl Winkler. The demonstration will be followed by a Q & A.

Max-Karl Winkler has been an artist and teacher in the Washington metropolitan area since 1984; his work is in the collections of the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian Institution, the National Museum of American Art, the Georgetown University Library, and many private collections.

His recent work has been executed in pen and ink, woodcut, wood engraving, watercolor, and oil painting, with additional interest in more complex techniques and formats such as: the multiblock color woodcut, the reduction woodcut, and the whiteline woodcut.

Info
Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County 94 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
7033302787
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Max-Karl Winkler Woodcut and Print Demonstration - 2017-08-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Max-Karl Winkler Woodcut and Print Demonstration - 2017-08-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Max-Karl Winkler Woodcut and Print Demonstration - 2017-08-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Max-Karl Winkler Woodcut and Print Demonstration - 2017-08-04 18:00:00
Never Miss A Beat Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular