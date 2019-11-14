Following a deployment to Afghanistan that left him torn with anger and frustration, Marine Corps veteran Maurice "Chipp" Naylon wrote “THE NEW MINISTRY OF TRUTH: COMBAT ADVISORS IN AFGHANISTAN AND AMERICA'S GREAT BETRAYAL,” a combat memoir that speaks to the failures of US policy in that country.
Maurice "Chipp" Naylon on Combat Advisors in Afghanistan
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Oct 16, 2019
