Monument Avenue is home to some of Richmond’s most prestigious houses and elegant gardens. In celebration of the Garden Club of Virginia’s centennial and Historic Garden Week 2020, the Branch Museum of Architecture & Design will present Matters of Scale: Charles F. Gillette on Monument Avenue from April 2 through July 11.

Shown together for the first time, hand-drawn preparatory designs for such Monument Avenue clients as J.P. Taylor (2325 Monument), Robert Gamble Cabell III (2601 Monument), and Mrs. John T. Wilson (4301 Monument) illustrate the creative process and artistic vision behind Charles F. Gillette’s distinctive and timeless regional style.