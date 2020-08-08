Matt Walsh on Lake Anna's Stage at Coyote Hole

Matt Walsh is a vocalist, guitarist and prolific songwriter from Statesville NC who performs 200 plus shows a year either solo or with his rhythm section, 'The Movers'. His album ‘Life After Rock N Roll’ (2017 Full Bloom Records) has been hailed by music publications and played on radio stations in the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Australia and his new release, 'The Midnight Strain' (2018 Full Bloom Records) is quickly catching up to that status since it's release on November 10th. Matt’s sound is a clever blend of numerous styles of the music that have influenced him since his youth - early electric and country Blues, Rock N Roll, Rockabilly, Soul, R&B, Country, Bluegrass, Jazz and Psychedelia. His focus on making all original music by combining the influences that inspired him, along with his own ideas, have produced an exciting blend of many genres without rules or limitations.